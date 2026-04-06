Wipro Ltd up for third straight session

Wipro Ltd is quoting at Rs 197.59, up 1.37% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 18.65% in last one year as compared to a 2.69% spurt in NIFTY and a 6.19% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Wipro Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 197.59, up 1.37% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 22757. The Sensex is at 73408.47, up 0.12%. Wipro Ltd has slipped around 0.58% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Wipro Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.61% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30441.45, up 0.68% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 138.78 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 186.51 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 197.17, up 1.26% on the day. Wipro Ltd is down 18.65% in last one year as compared to a 2.69% spurt in NIFTY and a 6.19% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 17 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.