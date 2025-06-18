Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Petronet LNG Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

Petronet LNG Ltd is quoting at Rs 296.8, down 0.1% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 4.47% in last one year as compared to a 5.43% rally in NIFTY and a 12.35% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Petronet LNG Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 296.8, down 0.1% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 24793.8. The Sensex is at 81377.76, down 0.25%.Petronet LNG Ltd has eased around 7.48% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Petronet LNG Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.29% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35836, down 0.69% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 21.76 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 297.45, up 0.12% on the day. Petronet LNG Ltd tumbled 4.47% in last one year as compared to a 5.43% rally in NIFTY and a 12.35% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 11.33 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

