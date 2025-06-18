Exide Industries Ltd down for fifth straight session

Exide Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 379.5, down 0.9% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 32.27% in last one year as compared to a 5.43% rally in NIFTY and a 7.97% fall in the Nifty Auto index.
Exide Industries Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 379.5, down 0.9% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 24793.8. The Sensex is at 81377.76, down 0.25%.Exide Industries Ltd has lost around 3.39% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Exide Industries Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.88% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23227.3, up 0.57% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.11 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 22.04 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 379.7, down 0.68% on the day. Exide Industries Ltd tumbled 32.27% in last one year as compared to a 5.43% rally in NIFTY and a 7.97% fall in the Nifty Auto index.
The PE of the stock is 30.19 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.
