Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 20.55, up 1.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.78% on the day, quoting at 23226.9. The Sensex is at 76478.93, up 1.87%. Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd has dropped around 2.84% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 9.18% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1942.35, up 1.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 23.72 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 51.06 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 41.37 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

