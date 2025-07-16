Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 02:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd soars 11.12%, rises for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is quoting at Rs 17.49, up 11.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 24.22% in last one year as compared to a 1.69% fall in NIFTY and a 12.48% fall in the Nifty Media index.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 17.49, up 11.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 25218.75. The Sensex is at 82666.87, up 0.12%. Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd has added around 16.29% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.06% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1735.85, up 1.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 789.22 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 43.94 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 32.85 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

