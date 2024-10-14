Business Standard
Hathway Cable rallies after Q2 PAT climbs 29% YoY to Rs 26 cr

Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 11:04 AM IST

Hathway Cable & Datacom jumped 3.44% to Rs 20.77 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 28.61% to Rs 25.80 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 20.06 crore in corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue increased 5.98% YoY to Rs 512.74 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 483.79 crore in Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 39.88 crore in Q2 FY25, up 17.54% as compared with Rs 33.93 crore in Q2 FY24.

Total expenses increased 2.75% YoY to Rs 507.63 crore during the quarter. Pay channel cost stood at Rs 244.47 crore (up 11.44% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 23.71 crore (down 0.92% YoY) during the period under review.

 

The company's revenue from cable television segment stood at Rs 344.01 crore (up 5.1% YoY) while broadband business was at Rs 151.09 crore (down 3.43% YoY) and revenue from dealing in securities was Rs 17.14 crore during the period under review.

Hathway Cable & Datacom is one of the largest multiple-system operator (MSO) and cable broadband service providers in India.

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 10:46 AM IST

