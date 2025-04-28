Monday, April 28, 2025 | 10:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hatsun Agro Product consolidated net profit declines 17.53% in the March 2025 quarter

Hatsun Agro Product consolidated net profit declines 17.53% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 9:53 PM IST

Sales rise 9.57% to Rs 2242.85 crore

Net profit of Hatsun Agro Product declined 17.53% to Rs 43.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 52.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.57% to Rs 2242.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2046.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.32% to Rs 278.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 267.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.88% to Rs 8699.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7990.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2242.852046.87 10 8699.767990.40 9 OPM %10.0111.22 -11.6111.25 - PBDT185.09181.78 2 847.78767.36 10 PBT58.5570.89 -17 377.30357.87 5 NP43.0152.15 -18 278.81267.27 4

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

AWL Agri Business standalone net profit rises 0.44% in the March 2025 quarter

AWL Agri Business standalone net profit rises 0.44% in the March 2025 quarter

Plastiblends India standalone net profit declines 10.89% in the March 2025 quarter

Plastiblends India standalone net profit declines 10.89% in the March 2025 quarter

Tanfac Industries standalone net profit rises 79.48% in the March 2025 quarter

Tanfac Industries standalone net profit rises 79.48% in the March 2025 quarter

Firstsource Solutions consolidated net profit rises 20.37% in the March 2025 quarter

Firstsource Solutions consolidated net profit rises 20.37% in the March 2025 quarter

PNB Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 25.30% in the March 2025 quarter

PNB Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 25.30% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 9:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOUltraTech Cement Results 2025Indus Waters Treaty SuspendedTS SSC 10th Result 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon