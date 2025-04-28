Plastiblends India standalone net profit declines 10.89% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.13% to Rs 199.16 croreNet profit of Plastiblends India declined 10.89% to Rs 9.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.13% to Rs 199.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 198.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 3.16% to Rs 33.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 34.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.71% to Rs 780.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 802.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales199.16198.91 0 780.45802.16 -3 OPM %7.257.93 -6.666.80 - PBDT16.5717.68 -6 60.1461.57 -2 PBT12.7813.90 -8 44.9246.17 -3 NP9.5710.74 -11 33.4434.53 -3
