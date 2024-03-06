Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Hazaribagh Ranchi Expressway reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Mar 06 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 5.83% to Rs 19.24 crore
Net loss of Hazaribagh Ranchi Expressway reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 126.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 5.83% to Rs 19.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 18.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales19.2418.18 6 OPM %41.0645.38 -PBDT-0.23126.50 PL PBT-0.23126.50 PL NP-0.23126.50 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

G R Infra gains on inking pact to sell entire stake in 7 subsidiaries

Dwarka Expressway: Live in a Skyscraper City - Get Stellar Returns on Investment

From Micro-Market to Marvel: The Evolution of Dwarka Expressway's Real Estate Landscape

Yamuna Expressway Emerges as Real Estate Goldmine, Beckoning Investors with the Promise of Thriving Returns

Jorabat Shillong Expressway reports standalone net loss of Rs 64.11 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Tata Technologies appoints S. Sukanya as COO

GMR Enterprises Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 123.92 crore in the December 2023 quarter

India's unemployment rate falls to 3.1% in 2023 from 3.6% in 2022

General Motors partners with Wipro to develop a B2B sales platform of embedded automotive software

Sonata Software plans to set up delivery centre in Poland

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLok Sabha Polls LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayGoogle Billing Policy DisputeTata Motors Share PriceICC T20 World Cup 2024WPL 2024 Points TableBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon