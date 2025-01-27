Business Standard

Monday, January 27, 2025 | 05:20 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hazoor Multi Projects announces its foray into green energy

Hazoor Multi Projects announces its foray into green energy

Image

Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 5:17 PM IST

With development of 1.2 GW capacity solar park in Solapur, Maharashtra

Hazoor Multi Projects announced its foray into the green energy revolution in India with the development of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Saur Urja Park (CSMSUP), Maharashtra's first solar park. This landmark initiative is being developed in collaboration with a leading multinational company from the United Kingdom and is poised to play a transformative role in the state's renewable energy landscape.

The ambitious 1.2 GW capacity solar park will be located across 4,200 acres in Solapur district. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology, each solar panel at the park will feature an impressive 750-watt capacity, ensuring exceptional efficiency. The park will incorporate both fixed and tracking solar panels, with the tracking systems designed to follow the sun's movement throughout the day to maximize energy generation.

 

Once operational, CSMSUP will make a substantial contribution to India's renewable energy goals, aiding the country in its ambitious green energy transition while significantly reducing its carbon footprint. This initiative goes beyond environmental benefits, driving economic growth and generating new job opportunities in the Solapur region, reinforcing HMPL's commitment to fostering sustainable development.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Exicom Tele-Systems partners with ChargeZone

Exicom Tele-Systems partners with ChargeZone

Optiemus announces strategic partnership with TP-Link

Optiemus announces strategic partnership with TP-Link

IDFC First Bank drops after Q3 PAT slumps 53% YoY to Rs 339 crore

IDFC First Bank drops after Q3 PAT slumps 53% YoY to Rs 339 crore

DCB Bank jumps after Q3 PAT climbs 20% YoY to Rs 151 cr

DCB Bank jumps after Q3 PAT climbs 20% YoY to Rs 151 cr

Piramal Enterprises reports consolidated net profit of Rs 38.56 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Piramal Enterprises reports consolidated net profit of Rs 38.56 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDenta Water IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEUCC in Uttarakhand TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon