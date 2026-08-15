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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hazoor Multi Projects bags Thirupapachethi fee plaza toll collection contract

Hazoor Multi Projects bags Thirupapachethi fee plaza toll collection contract

Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 1:50 PM IST
Hazoor Multi Projects has been awarded the Letter of Award (LOA) by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for engaging as the contactor for collection of user fee at Thirupapachethi fee plaza in Sivagangai Distt. at Km 30.188 on Madurai-Paramakundi-Ramanathpuram Section from Design Km 5.000 to Km 120.484 (existing Km 5.000 to Km 118.795) of NH-49 in the State of Tamil Nadu and upkeep/maintenance of adjacent Toilet blocks including recouping the consumable items.
 

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 1:50 PM IST