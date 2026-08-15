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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NIBE secures defence order worth Rs 563.35 cr

NIBE secures defence order worth Rs 563.35 cr

Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

For supply of loiter munition system

NIBE has entered in to supply contract with Indian Army, Ministry of Defence, Government of India for manufacturing and supply of thirty (30) sets of loiter munition system that consist of three hundred (300) loiter munitions and associated testing equipment and accessories under buy (Indian) category for a total consideration of Rs. 563.35 crore (inclusive of all taxes and duties)/

 

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 1:04 PM IST