NIBE secures defence order worth Rs 563.35 cr
For supply of loiter munition systemNIBE has entered in to supply contract with Indian Army, Ministry of Defence, Government of India for manufacturing and supply of thirty (30) sets of loiter munition system that consist of three hundred (300) loiter munitions and associated testing equipment and accessories under buy (Indian) category for a total consideration of Rs. 563.35 crore (inclusive of all taxes and duties)/
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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 1:04 PM IST