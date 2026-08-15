MSECL secures mandate for facilitating Bhusawal-Badnera project

From Central Railways

The Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants has recently received LOA for providing facilitation to Competent Authority for Land Acquisition (CALA) under the Railways Act, 1989 and preparation of Forest Diversion Proposal, including obtaining Stage-I & Stage-II Forest Clearance, tree enumeration and permissions for tree cutting in connection with the Bhusawal - Badnera 3rd and 4th line (218 km) project of Central Railway and the total order value of the project is Rs.2.90 crore.