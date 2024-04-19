Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

HCC raises Rs 350 cr via rights issue

Image

Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Hindustan Construction Company's rights issue has been oversubscribed by 250%, with the company receiving applications worth Rs 877 crore pursuant to its rights issue as against an issue size of Rs 350 crore. The company has retained an amount of Rs 350 crore, corresponding to 100 per cent of the rights issue size, with the balance being refunded to investors. Equity Shares have been allotted to the applicants as per the basis of allotment finalized with the designated Stock Exchange i.e. BSE.
Through the rights issue, the number of shares in HCC has increased by 16,66,66,666, from 151,30,28,244 to 167,96,94,910 and the Paid-up Share Capital has increased by Rs 17 crore, from Rs 151 crore to Rs 168 crore.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 4:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEWipro Q4 PreviewJAC 10th Result 2024 DeclaredLSG vs CSK Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon