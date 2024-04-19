HCC raises Rs 350 cr via rights issue

Hindustan Construction Company's rights issue has been oversubscribed by 250%, with the company receiving applications worth Rs 877 crore pursuant to its rights issue as against an issue size of Rs 350 crore. The company has retained an amount of Rs 350 crore, corresponding to 100 per cent of the rights issue size, with the balance being refunded to investors. Equity Shares have been allotted to the applicants as per the basis of allotment finalized with the designated Stock Exchange i.e. BSE.

Through the rights issue, the number of shares in HCC has increased by 16,66,66,666, from 151,30,28,244 to 167,96,94,910 and the Paid-up Share Capital has increased by Rs 17 crore, from Rs 151 crore to Rs 168 crore.

