HCL Infosystems receives arbitration awards of Rs 31 cr

Last Updated : Mar 16 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
HCL Infosystems has received 2 (two) final arbitration awards of approx. Rs. 31 crore, in the arbitrations filed by the Company against one of the State Electricity Board regarding the Claims filed in respect of the RAPDRP and ERP Projects executed by the Company for the State Electricity Board.
The monetary reliefs in favour of the Company as per the Award(s) for the principal amount, interest and litigation cost is Rs. 31.08 crore.
First Published: Mar 16 2024 | 1:39 PM IST

