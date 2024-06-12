Business Standard
HCL Technologies expands partnership with Olympus

Last Updated : Jun 12 2024 | 9:17 AM IST
To establish dedicated product innovation center in Hyderabad
HCL Technologies and Olympus Corporation (Olympus), a global MedTech company, have expanded their strategic partnership to enable advanced and affordable healthcare for patients through cutting-edge engineering technologies.
HCLTech will leverage its global leadership in Engineering and R&D services along with artificial intelligence (AI) based solutions to provide speed and scale to Olympus' global product development journey.
HCLTech will establish a dedicated product innovation center in Hyderabad, India to serve Olympus' operations across US, Europe, Middle East and Africa. The center is expected to commence operations by July 2024 and boost Olympus' business expansion plans and drive advancements in medical technology.
HCLTech and Olympus share a decade-long partnership in core Engineering and R&D, spanning product engineering, software engineering, product sustenance, risk and regulatory services. HCLTech serves Olympus from its global delivery centers in India and Vietnam.
First Published: Jun 12 2024 | 8:59 AM IST

