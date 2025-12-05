Friday, December 05, 2025 | 01:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bondada Engineering wins order worth Rs 10.57 cr from Kernex Microsystems

Bondada Engineering wins order worth Rs 10.57 cr from Kernex Microsystems

Dec 05 2025

Bondada Engineering has been awarded a prestigious order worth Rs 10.57 crore by Kernex Microsystems (India), Hyderabad. The scope of the order comprises the supply and installation of a 40M Ground-Based, 3-Legged, Fully Tubular Tower, along with its complete foundation works, to be executed at Arokonnam Jolarpettai, falling under the jurisdiction of the Southern Railways region.

This development represents a significant milestone for the Company as it constitutes our second major order within the Railways segment. The award not only reinforces the confidence reposed in our technical expertise and execution capabilities but also strengthens our strategic presence in the rapidly growing railway infrastructure domain.

 

First Published: Dec 05 2025

