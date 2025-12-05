Friday, December 05, 2025 | 01:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / National Aluminium Company Ltd spurts 1.26%, gains for five straight sessions

National Aluminium Company Ltd spurts 1.26%, gains for five straight sessions

Image

Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

National Aluminium Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 272.65, up 1.26% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 9.82% in last one year as compared to a 6.13% gain in NIFTY and a 10.03% gain in the Nifty Metal.

National Aluminium Company Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 272.65, up 1.26% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.6% on the day, quoting at 26190.2. The Sensex is at 85747.83, up 0.57%. National Aluminium Company Ltd has added around 18.24% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which National Aluminium Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.56% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10271.45, up 0.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 66.92 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 142.15 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 274.05, up 1.44% on the day. National Aluminium Company Ltd is up 9.82% in last one year as compared to a 6.13% gain in NIFTY and a 10.03% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 8.03 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bondada Engineering wins order worth Rs 10.57 cr from Kernex Microsystems

Bondada Engineering wins order worth Rs 10.57 cr from Kernex Microsystems

MPC Cuts Repo Rate to 5.25% as Record-Low Inflation and Strong Growth Create Policy Room

MPC Cuts Repo Rate to 5.25% as Record-Low Inflation and Strong Growth Create Policy Room

BSE SME Purple Wave Infocom transmits modest listing gains

BSE SME Purple Wave Infocom transmits modest listing gains

Nifty above 26,150; IT shares advance

Nifty above 26,150; IT shares advance

Cyient Semiconductors qualifies for Rs 4,500-cr modernization initiative of Semi-Conductor Laboratory (SCL), Mohali

Cyient Semiconductors qualifies for Rs 4,500-cr modernization initiative of Semi-Conductor Laboratory (SCL), Mohali

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayLuana Lopes LaraCorona Remedies IPOBGMI Redeem CodesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon