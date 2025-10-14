FGP standalone net profit declines 16.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.67% to Rs 0.07 croreNet profit of FGP declined 16.67% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.070.06 17 OPM %-328.57216.67 -PBDT0.050.13 -62 PBT0.050.13 -62 NP0.050.06 -17
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content