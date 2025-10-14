Teamo Productions HQ standalone net profit declines 66.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 64.94% to Rs 51.03 croreNet profit of Teamo Productions HQ declined 66.00% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 64.94% to Rs 51.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 145.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales51.03145.55 -65 OPM %0.590.87 -PBDT0.772.00 -62 PBT0.752.00 -63 NP0.511.50 -66
