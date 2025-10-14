Indo Thai Securities consolidated net profit rises 218.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 154.40% to Rs 23.71 croreNet profit of Indo Thai Securities rose 218.10% to Rs 14.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 154.40% to Rs 23.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales23.719.32 154 OPM %84.2359.87 -PBDT19.585.73 242 PBT19.445.59 248 NP14.414.53 218
