HCLSoftware appoints Vikrant Chowdhary as Country Head for India

Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 2:32 PM IST
HCLSoftware, the enterprise software products unit of HCLTech, today announced the appointment of Vikrant Chowdhary as Senior Vice-President and Country Head for India.

In this role, Chowdhary will lead HCLSoftware's India region business for growth and innovation across India's critical sectors, including Enterprise, BFSI, and Government segments. Chowdary will play a key role in leading HCLSoftware's Make in India commitment of being the largest India-based global enterprise software products company.

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 2:13 PM IST

