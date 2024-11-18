HCLSoftware appoints Vikrant Chowdhary as Country Head for India

HCLSoftware, the enterprise software products unit of HCLTech, today announced the appointment of Vikrant Chowdhary as Senior Vice-President and Country Head for India.
In this role, Chowdhary will lead HCLSoftware's India region business for growth and innovation across India's critical sectors, including Enterprise, BFSI, and Government segments. Chowdary will play a key role in leading HCLSoftware's Make in India commitment of being the largest India-based global enterprise software products company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content