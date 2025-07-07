Monday, July 07, 2025 | 03:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HCLSoftware introduces Domino IQ, a sovereign AI extension to its Domino platform

Jul 07 2025

HCLSoftware, the software division of HCLTechnologies, announced today the launch of HCL Domino 14.5. Specifically targeting governments and regulated organizations concerned with their data privacy, HCL Domino 14.5 ushers in significant enhancements to the Domino+ sovereign collaboration portfolio, including the introduction of Domino IQ, a sovereign AI extension to the Domino platform that protects an organization's data privacy and ensures information security.

Users of the HCL Domino platform leverage powerful AI to automate tasks, analyse data, and more, by choosing the models that their organization or trusted sources have built. With compliance measures such as the European AI Act aimed at shaping the development and use of artificial intelligence within the EU, Domino IQ enables organizations to have more fine-grained control over AI investments and, additionally, remove their reliance on foreign cloud-based services.

 

First Published: Jul 07 2025

