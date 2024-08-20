Sony has launched the Bravia 9 4K mini LED TV series in India, branding it as the company’s brightest 4K TV. The Sony Bravia 9 is offered in 75-inch and 85-inch display options, both featuring Mini LED displays. Sony claims that the Bravia 9 TVs offer high peak luminance for detailed natural scene reproduction and incorporate local dimming algorithms to control thousands of LEDs for enhanced contrast.

Sony Bravia 9 Series: Price and availability 75XR90 (75-inch): Rs 4,49,990

85XR90 (85-inch): Rs 5,99,990



Sony Bravia 9 Series: Details

The Bravia 9 series TVs come with XR Backlight Master Drive, Sony’s backlight control technology that uses local dimming algorithms to manage the LEDs within the display, offering improved contrast and detail retention such as in shadows. The mini LED panel also features XR Contrast Booster 30 technology, which enhances image depth and detail by producing deeper blacks and brighter whites.

The Bravia 9 series is powered by the AI Processor XR, which understands human perception of sound and sight. This processor enables a scene recognition system that detects and analyses data to produce lifelike visuals. The TV includes a Studio Calibrated Mode that delivers visuals as intended by content creators. In addition to Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode and Sony Pictures Core Calibrated Mode, the Bravia 9 series supports a new Prime Video Calibrated Mode.

Other notable features include XR 4K Upscaling for enhancing lower resolution content to near 4K quality, XR Clear Image for sharpening details, and XR Motion Clarity for reducing blur in fast-moving scenes.

In terms of audio, the Bravia 9 series features Acoustic Multi-Audio+ with a Beam Tweeter at the top and Frame Tweeters on the sides, creating a surround sound experience. The TVs also include Voice Zoom 3 technology, which uses artificial intelligence to adjust the volume of human dialogue.

Sony has also optimised the Bravia 9 series for gaming, with features such as Auto HDR Tone Mapping, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), enhancing the gaming experience on the PlayStation 5 console.