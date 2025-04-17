HDB Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 19.09% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.34% to Rs 4266.10 croreNet profit of HDB Financial Services declined 19.09% to Rs 530.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 656.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.34% to Rs 4266.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3666.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 11.58% to Rs 2175.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2460.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.02% to Rs 16300.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 14171.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales4266.103666.80 16 16300.3014171.10 15 OPM %56.4662.70 -58.3658.67 - PBDT758.00922.20 -18 3122.203449.80 -9 PBT704.20881.80 -20 2927.803304.70 -11 NP530.90656.20 -19 2175.902460.80 -12
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content