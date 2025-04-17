Aditya Birla Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 30.10% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 61.42% to Rs 791.26 croreNet profit of Aditya Birla Housing Finance rose 30.10% to Rs 93.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 72.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 61.42% to Rs 791.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 490.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 11.26% to Rs 323.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 290.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 45.28% to Rs 2655.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1827.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales791.26490.19 61 2655.181827.67 45 OPM %74.4077.95 -74.9477.43 - PBDT132.35102.69 29 460.19402.15 14 PBT121.0394.83 28 419.44376.45 11 NP93.9772.23 30 323.43290.69 11
