HDFC Bank Ltd spurts 0.05%, rises for fifth straight session

HDFC Bank Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1528.45, up 0.05% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 22914.35. The Sensex is at 75298.79, down 0.12%. HDFC Bank Ltd has dropped around 0.07% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which HDFC Bank Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.52% in last one month and is currently quoting at 49281.8, down 0.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 75.16 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 164.98 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1534.7, up 0.41% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 19.09 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

