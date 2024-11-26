Business Standard
HDFC Credila Financial Services standalone net profit rises 65.72% in the September 2024 quarter

HDFC Credila Financial Services standalone net profit rises 65.72% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 1:04 PM IST

Sales rise 79.22% to Rs 1164.03 crore

Net profit of HDFC Credila Financial Services rose 65.72% to Rs 226.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 136.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 79.22% to Rs 1164.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 649.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1164.03649.48 79 OPM %86.3988.92 -PBDT309.36186.04 66 PBT303.10183.09 66 NP226.49136.67 66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 12:47 PM IST

