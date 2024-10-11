Business Standard
JSW Energy Ltd Slides 1.86%

Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 11:16 AM IST

JSW Energy Ltd has lost 3.44% over last one month compared to 3.45% gain in BSE Utilities index and 0.07% drop in the SENSEX

JSW Energy Ltd fell 1.86% today to trade at Rs 715.4. The BSE Utilities index is down 0.47% to quote at 6485.02. The index is up 3.45 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Orient Green Power Company Ltd decreased 1.2% and Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd lost 1.05% on the day. The BSE Utilities index went up 77.83 % over last one year compared to the 22.67% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

JSW Energy Ltd has lost 3.44% over last one month compared to 3.45% gain in BSE Utilities index and 0.07% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2551 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.37 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 804.95 on 24 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 347.5 on 25 Oct 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

