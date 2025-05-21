Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 10:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Healthcare stocks rise

Healthcare stocks rise

Image

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Healthcare stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Healthcare index increasing 626.77 points or 1.49% at 42830.02 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Healthcare index, Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 6.53%), Gland Pharma Ltd (up 4.08%),Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd (up 3.95%),Thyrocare Technologies Ltd (up 3.61%),Ajanta Pharma Ltd (up 3.57%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Jubilant Pharmova Ltd (up 3.45%), ERIS Lifesciences Ltd (up 3.4%), IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 3.38%), Morepen Laboratories Ltd (up 3.22%), and Kopran Ltd (up 3.09%).

On the other hand, Themis Medicare Ltd (down 10.1%), Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd (down 3.73%), and Aster DM Healthcare Ltd (down 3.17%) turned lower.

 

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 235.3 or 0.46% at 51173.33.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 61.05 points or 0.4% at 15489.92.

The Nifty 50 index was up 123.85 points or 0.5% at 24807.75.

The BSE Sensex index was up 415.53 points or 0.51% at 81601.97.

On BSE,1609 shares were trading in green, 1315 were trading in red and 148 were unchanged.

First Published: May 21 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

