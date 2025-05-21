Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 10:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Whirlpool of India Ltd Surges 6.93%

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Whirlpool of India Ltd has added 26.62% over last one month compared to 2.29% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 2.42% rise in the SENSEX

Whirlpool of India Ltd gained 6.93% today to trade at Rs 1385.3. The BSE Consumer Durables index is up 0.36% to quote at 59235.23. The index is up 2.29 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Blue Star Ltd increased 1.75% and Havells India Ltd added 0.52% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went up 7.08 % over last one year compared to the 9.97% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

 

Whirlpool of India Ltd has added 26.62% over last one month compared to 2.29% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 2.42% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 15222 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 27926 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2450 on 22 Oct 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 899 on 03 Mar 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Bank of Sydney selects Infosys Finacle Digital Banking Suite on AWS cloud

L&T Technology Services signs MoU with BITS Pilani and CRENS

India now has second largest road network

Indices edge higher; breadth positive

BMW Industries group wins orders of Rs 364 cr from Tata Steel

