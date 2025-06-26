Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 09:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Essel Lucknow Raebareli Toll Roads standalone net profit rises 56.83% in the March 2025 quarter

Essel Lucknow Raebareli Toll Roads standalone net profit rises 56.83% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 88.15% to Rs 20.17 crore

Net profit of Essel Lucknow Raebareli Toll Roads rose 56.83% to Rs 2.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 88.15% to Rs 20.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 45.54% to Rs 4.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 10.78% to Rs 38.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 42.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales20.1710.72 88 38.1742.78 -11 OPM %66.1969.03 -73.9677.61 - PBDT3.371.39 142 7.057.40 -5 PBT3.371.39 142 7.057.40 -5 NP2.181.39 57 4.037.40 -46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Namdev Finvest Pvt standalone net profit rises 151.90% in the March 2025 quarter

Namdev Finvest Pvt standalone net profit rises 151.90% in the March 2025 quarter

Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam reports standalone net loss of Rs 425.50 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam reports standalone net loss of Rs 425.50 crore in the March 2025 quarter

PG Foils reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.83 crore in the March 2025 quarter

PG Foils reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.83 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Linaks Microelectronics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Linaks Microelectronics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

SMS Pharma's Hyderabad facility clears USFDA inspection with zero observations

SMS Pharma's Hyderabad facility clears USFDA inspection with zero observations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayShubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4 Mission LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVESafe Enterprises IPO AllotmentHDB Financial IPOMillionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon