Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HEG consolidated net profit rises 74.20% in the September 2025 quarter

HEG consolidated net profit rises 74.20% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 23.19% to Rs 699.22 crore

Net profit of HEG rose 74.20% to Rs 143.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 82.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 23.19% to Rs 699.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 567.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales699.22567.60 23 OPM %16.9317.02 -PBDT228.98150.61 52 PBT175.23102.67 71 NP143.3382.28 74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

