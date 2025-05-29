HeidelbergCement India standalone net profit rises 4.75% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.67% to Rs 612.46 croreNet profit of HeidelbergCement India rose 4.75% to Rs 50.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 48.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.67% to Rs 612.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 596.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 36.36% to Rs 106.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 167.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.17% to Rs 2148.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2365.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales612.46596.55 3 2148.882365.78 -9 OPM %14.8014.90 -11.1413.39 - PBDT96.8094.15 3 255.60336.48 -24 PBT69.5665.81 6 145.81226.81 -36 NP50.4548.16 5 106.75167.75 -36
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content