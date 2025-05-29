Cohance Lifesciences consolidated net profit declines 21.29% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 58.95% to Rs 402.02 croreNet profit of Cohance Lifesciences declined 21.29% to Rs 42.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 53.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 58.95% to Rs 402.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 252.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 10.79% to Rs 267.87 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 300.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.91% to Rs 1197.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1051.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales402.02252.93 59 1197.581051.35 14 OPM %18.3029.00 -31.3338.60 - PBDT78.3888.10 -11 421.41460.27 -8 PBT51.6070.85 -27 343.92405.67 -15 NP42.0153.37 -21 267.87300.28 -11
