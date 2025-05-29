Latteys Industries consolidated net profit rises 206.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 41.44% to Rs 24.44 croreNet profit of Latteys Industries rose 206.25% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 41.44% to Rs 24.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 21.48% to Rs 1.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.11% to Rs 80.27 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 63.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales24.4417.28 41 80.2763.65 26 OPM %4.506.77 -5.527.79 - PBDT0.980.65 51 3.163.61 -12 PBT0.820.28 193 2.562.17 18 NP0.490.16 206 1.811.49 21
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
