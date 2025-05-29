Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 09:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NINtec Systems consolidated net profit rises 29.63% in the March 2025 quarter

NINtec Systems consolidated net profit rises 29.63% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 18.54% to Rs 37.85 crore

Net profit of NINtec Systems rose 29.63% to Rs 7.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.54% to Rs 37.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 31.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 69.70% to Rs 26.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 68.33% to Rs 139.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 83.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales37.8531.93 19 139.8083.05 68 OPM %22.0121.67 -23.5323.99 - PBDT10.337.58 36 37.0621.54 72 PBT9.697.23 34 34.9920.44 71 NP7.355.67 30 26.3215.51 70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Vikram Kamats Hospitality consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Vikram Kamats Hospitality consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Thejo Engineering consolidated net profit rises 21.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Thejo Engineering consolidated net profit rises 21.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Prozone Realty reports consolidated net loss of Rs 32.81 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Prozone Realty reports consolidated net loss of Rs 32.81 crore in the March 2025 quarter

RHI Magnesita India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 36.18 crore in the March 2025 quarter

RHI Magnesita India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 36.18 crore in the March 2025 quarter

RPP Infra Projects consolidated net profit declines 14.25% in the March 2025 quarter

RPP Infra Projects consolidated net profit declines 14.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhatsApp iPad App LaunchScoda Tube IPOGold-Silver Price TodayBelrise Industries Share PriceLeela Hotel IPOSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon