Heritage Foods consolidated net profit declines 19.63% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.24% to Rs 1119.16 crore

Net profit of Heritage Foods declined 19.63% to Rs 34.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 43.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 8.24% to Rs 1119.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1033.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1119.161033.945.626.9866.8076.5846.3958.8134.6043.05

