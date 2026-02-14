Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 11:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jindal Poly Films reports consolidated net loss of Rs 96.41 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 11:51 AM IST

Sales decline 68.66% to Rs 371.66 crore

Net loss of Jindal Poly Films reported to Rs 96.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 4.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 68.66% to Rs 371.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1185.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales371.661185.94 -69 OPM %-20.816.42 -PBDT-31.8858.52 PL PBT-78.0318.29 PL NP-96.414.11 PL

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 11:51 AM IST

