Heritage Foods hits the roof as Q1 PAT zooms to Rs 58 crore

Heritage Foods was locked in an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 574.70 after its consolidated net profit zoomed to Rs 58.43 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 16.74 crore recorded in Q1 FY24. However, revenue from operations jumped 11.8% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,032.67 crore in the first quarter of FY25. Profit before tax was at Rs 77.78 crore in the June 2024 quarter, steeply higher than Rs 23.53 crore recorded in Q1 FY24. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp EBITDA jumped 133% YoY to Rs 93.8 crore while EBITDA margin improved by 472 bps to 9.08% during the quarter under review. However, revenue from operations jumped 11.8% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,032.67 crore in the first quarter of FY25.

On segmental front, revenue from dairy was at Rs 1,019.42 crore (up 11.67% YoY), feed revenue was at Rs 42.19 crore (up 28.79% YoY) and revenue from renewable energy stood at Rs 2.39 crore (down 1.23% YoY) during the quarter.

During Q1 FY25, average milk procurement was at 1.62 million litres per day (MLPD), up 6.66% YoY, whereas average milk procurement prices for decreased by Rs 3.47/Lt (-7.75% YoY) over Q1 FY24.

Milk sales volumes continued its steady growth in Q1, registering a growth by 4.26% YoY to 1.13 MLPD, and average milk selling prices averaged Rs 54.81/Lt, up over 0.40%.

Brahmani Nara, executive director, said, With the building blocks of our business falling in place, our performance in Q1-FY25 has shown that we can sustain our momentum ahead of the industry even when faced with adverse weather, as we saw in the second half of this quarter. In this quarter, we stepped up our retail availability into more stores, expanded our distribution into more cities and recruited more consumers than ever before.

Our sharply targeted marketing campaigns have delivered strong uptick in top-of-mind awareness and faster offtake for our brands across retail shelves. This gives us confidence as we enter the upcoming festive season.

Heritage Foods is one of the largest private sector dairy enterprises in Southern India. Its milk and milk products have a market presence in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Odisha, NCR Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News