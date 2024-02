Hero Fincorp standalone net profit rises 128.33% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 28.22% to Rs 1985.38 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Hero Fincorp rose 128.33% to Rs 200.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 87.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 28.22% to Rs 1985.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1548.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.1985.381548.4051.5942.98298.63156.59285.80149.41200.4387.78