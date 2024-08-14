Patel KNR Infrastructures standalone net profit declines 76.39% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 36.80% to Rs 15.03 crore

Net profit of Patel KNR Infrastructures declined 76.39% to Rs 2.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 36.80% to Rs 15.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 23.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.15.0323.7836.5969.343.2413.593.2013.552.6411.18