Popular Vehicles & Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.37 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.68% to Rs 581.84 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net Loss of Popular Vehicles & Services reported to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.68% to Rs 581.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 561.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.581.84561.182.993.4212.4610.54-0.43-1.00-0.37-1.62