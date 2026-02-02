Hero MotoCorp dispatches jump 26% YoY to 5,57,871 units in Jan'26

Hero MotoCorp recorded dispatches of 5,57,871 units in January 2026, registering a robust 26% year-on-year (YoY) growth compared to 4,42,873 units in January 2025.

Domestic sales during the period aggregated to 5,20,208 units, up 26.14% YoY, while exports stood at 37,663 units, marking a 23.50% YoY increase.

Motorcycle sales reached 4,95,889 units, reflecting a 23.88% YoY growth. Scooter sales outperformed, surging 45.56% YoY to 61,982 units in January 2026.

The companys global business maintained strong momentum, with dispatches rising around 24% YoY to 37,663 units in January 2026, compared to 30,495 units in the same period last year. Strong consumer response to the premium portfolio supported growth across international markets.

Hero MotoCorp is the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, with a global footprint spanning 48 countries across Asia, Africa, and Latin America. It has collaborations with Harley-Davidson and Zero Motorcycles and strategic investments in Ather Energy and Euler Motors.

The company's standalone net profit rose 15.72% to Rs 1,392.83 crore on a 15.89% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 12,126.37 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

The counter shed 0.49% to Rs 5,508.10 on the BSE.

