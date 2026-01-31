Affle 3i consolidated net profit rises 19.06% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.25% to Rs 717.47 crore

Net profit of Affle 3i rose 19.06% to Rs 119.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 100.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 19.25% to Rs 717.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 601.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.717.47601.6722.7321.84179.32149.50146.12123.74119.32100.22

