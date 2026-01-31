Delhivery consolidated net profit rises 58.50% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.94% to Rs 2804.99 crore

Net profit of Delhivery rose 58.50% to Rs 39.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 24.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 17.94% to Rs 2804.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2378.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2804.992378.307.444.21250.62165.5464.0423.8139.6124.99

