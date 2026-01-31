Saturday, January 31, 2026 | 05:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Delhivery consolidated net profit rises 58.50% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 31 2026 | 5:07 PM IST

Sales rise 17.94% to Rs 2804.99 crore

Net profit of Delhivery rose 58.50% to Rs 39.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 24.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 17.94% to Rs 2804.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2378.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2804.992378.30 18 OPM %7.444.21 -PBDT250.62165.54 51 PBT64.0423.81 169 NP39.6124.99 59

First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 5:07 PM IST

