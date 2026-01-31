Mamata Machinery consolidated net profit declines 10.26% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.47% to Rs 67.22 crore

Net profit of Mamata Machinery declined 10.26% to Rs 7.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 8.47% to Rs 67.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 73.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.67.2273.4412.5417.3310.7713.599.5612.687.878.77

