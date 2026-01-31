Saturday, January 31, 2026 | 05:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mamata Machinery consolidated net profit declines 10.26% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 31 2026 | 5:07 PM IST

Sales decline 8.47% to Rs 67.22 crore

Net profit of Mamata Machinery declined 10.26% to Rs 7.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 8.47% to Rs 67.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 73.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales67.2273.44 -8 OPM %12.5417.33 -PBDT10.7713.59 -21 PBT9.5612.68 -25 NP7.878.77 -10

First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 5:07 PM IST

