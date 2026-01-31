Nath Bio-Genes (India) consolidated net profit declines 39.62% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 78.90% to Rs 65.96 croreNet profit of Nath Bio-Genes (India) declined 39.62% to Rs 1.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 78.90% to Rs 65.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 36.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales65.9636.87 79 OPM %5.4321.78 -PBDT0.764.62 -84 PBT-0.213.79 PL NP1.602.65 -40
First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 5:07 PM IST