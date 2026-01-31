Nath Bio-Genes (India) consolidated net profit declines 39.62% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 78.90% to Rs 65.96 crore

Net profit of Nath Bio-Genes (India) declined 39.62% to Rs 1.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 78.90% to Rs 65.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 36.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.65.9636.875.4321.780.764.62-0.213.791.602.65

