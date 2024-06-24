Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Hero MotoCorp hikes prices of motorcycles and scooters

Image

Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 12:52 PM IST
Hero MotoCorp announced increase in prices for select motorcycles and scooters with effect from 1 July 2024.
The price of select motorcycles and scooters will be raised by up to Rs 1,500, varying by specific model and market to partially offset the impact of higher input costs.
Hero MotoCorp is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of motorised two-wheelers, spare parts and related services. The Company is a leading two wheeler manufacturer and has a dominant presence in domestic market.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The company has reported 18.29% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 1,016.05 crore on a 14.6% rise in revenue to Rs 9,519.30 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Q4 FY23.
The scrip rose 0.33% to currently trade at Rs 5,470.05 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 10:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayInternational Yoga Day 2024Weather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET-UG 2024 Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon