Hero MotoCorp Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Mar 21 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Hero MotoCorp Ltd is quoting at Rs 4482.4, down 0.62% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 90.48% in last one year as compared to a 28.29% rally in NIFTY and a 68.78% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.
Hero MotoCorp Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4482.4, down 0.62% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.76% on the day, quoting at 22004.2. The Sensex is at 72610.25, up 0.71%.Hero MotoCorp Ltd has lost around 0.28% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Hero MotoCorp Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20406.45, up 0.92% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.6 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.61 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4490.55, up 0.11% on the day. Hero MotoCorp Ltd jumped 90.48% in last one year as compared to a 28.29% rally in NIFTY and a 68.78% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.
The PE of the stock is 22.93 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
First Published: Mar 21 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

